In a show marked by acronym hits, Guns N ‘Roses made history in Goiânia

Axl Rose, 60, may no longer have that sworn voice of when he sang with ease his inveterate songs, but it was only to take the stage last Sunday (11) to make the Serra Dourada Stadium shake. One of the most awaited shows of the year in Goiânia (or would it be the biggest?) and which drew a crowd, the Guns N’ Roses presentation lived up to the title of one of the biggest rock bands in continuity in the world.

Following the flow of long, almost three hours, and punctual performances, the band started at 8 pm, and followed the setlist predicted in their previous shows of the Guns N’ Roses Are F’ N’ Back tour (something like Guns N’ Roses Is back). They started with It’s So Easy, one of the greatest classics of the album Appetite For Destruction (1987), work that helped to gather countless fans of the group around the world.

Crowded audience and full stadium, Guns N’ Roses in 40 years on the road is able to bring together fans of different profiles: mothers and fathers with children, brothers, groups of friends, a chronology of generations gathered in a single choir. They are rockers and rockers from Goiás who, for the first time, have the opportunity to watch one of the most famous rock bands in the world in their own backyard. Couldn’t lose.

With the same stage structure, lighting, technique and performance as in the shows in Manaus (AM), Recife (PE) and Rock in Rio (RJ), the group made hits like Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain and Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door along with songs from the band’s latest studio release, Chinese Democracy (2008). There was no shortage of screams from the audience at Serra Dourada.

Slash’s guitar solo was one of the highlights of the performance. In a great performance, the 57-year-old musician fulfilled his mission and dragged the audience into the lysergy of riffs alongside, also, Duff McKagan’s bass, Richard Fortus’ guitar, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese’s keyboards and Frank Ferrer drums. .

Before the show in Goiânia, at Rock in Rio, last Thursday (8), when Guns ended the work on the Mundo Stage, Alx Rose’s out-of-tune vocals echoed among the audience. The singer took to Twitter to apologize for the out-of-tune vocals. “I want to apologize for being a little unwell, not Covid-19, thank goodness. I tried to keep my cough under control. Love you. Thanks to the fans for everything,” he wrote.

After Goiânia, the tireless ones from California still pass through Belo Horizonte (MG), Ribeirão Preto (MG), Florianópolis (SC), Curitiba (PR), São Paulo (SP) and Porto Alegre (RS). From Brazil, they leave for Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Colombia. These are shows scheduled to be held until the end of the year. In the capital of Goiás, known to many as Goiânia Rock City, Guns N’ Roses proved that yes, rock did not die. And it’s not even close.

