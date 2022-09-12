In a show with millions, Ludmilla plays the drums, invites friends and shows that funk won at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Ludmilla’s first solo show was already one of the most anticipated on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio 2022. No wonder she was chosen to close the space this Sunday (11), the last day of the festival.

As if it wasn’t enough, the singer helped to raise the expectation around the performance by telling, via Twitter, that she would make an announcement on stage. It was just a new song. “Tic Tac”, featuring Sean Paul, out September 30th.

Ludmilla invites Tati Quebra Barraco, Majur and other singers to the Sunset Stage

The news disappointed, but, apart from that, the singer’s performance at Rock in Rio was a show of millions – pardon the expression already worn out on the internet. It cost R$ 2 million, literally.

Ludmilla told in interviews that she paid dearly for a performance created exclusively for Rock in Rio, to mark a new era in her career.

At her most powerful moment, she took to the stage a quintet of black singers: the rappers duo Tasha & Tracie, MC Soffia, singer Majur and funk singer Tati Quebra Barraco.

The last one took the audience to its peak with “Boladona”, a classic of funk carioca from the early 2000s.

“Every woman in Brazil has to fight. Every black woman has to fight 100 times more”, he said in a recorded audio, played shortly before.

Ludmilla plays drums during this Sunday's show (11)

The rest of the time, Ludmilla wandered through her eclectic repertoire: she sings pop, funk, romantic ballads, afrobeat, pagode… All with the same competence. “Mom plays at 11,” she joked with the audience.

Before the funk “Rainha da Favela”, she showed headlines on the big screen about the times she was a victim of racism. In “Deixa de Onda”, originally recorded with Xamã, she played the drums, and in “Maldives”, she kissed his wife, Brunna Gonçalves.

Ludmilla sings “Maldives” for wife Bruna

“Ludmilla already talked about love, but we like joy. So, from now on, let’s remember bitching”, he announced. The singer then appeared on stage wearing a Brazilian team shirt for an excerpt from the setlist dedicated to the beginnings of her career.

It started with the forbidden song “Vem amor” (sung in a light version). Then came “Hoje”, “Cheguei” and “Fala Mal de Mim”, from the times when she was still signed as MC Beyoncé. Also included “Onda Different”, composition by Ludmilla, which was the subject of a copyright dispute with Anitta.

Anitta, who, in turn, marked the beginning of a change of tone in the Rock in Rio schedule by performing for the first time on the Mundo Stage in the 2019 edition, after years of pressure from fans.

In 2022, the festival was more open to the diversity of Brazilian pop: it included an unprecedented pagode show, with Ferrugem and Thiaguinho at Espaço Favela, and recognized the victory of funk, expanding the space for the genre.

But for Ludmilla, the Sunset Stage was still little. She has a repertoire. She has charisma. And, above all, she has the people, who shouted the obvious at the end of the show: “Lud is Palco Mundo”.