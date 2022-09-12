In a unique visit to Brazil, Queen Elizabeth II spoke at the Supreme Court, inaugurated the Masp and met Pelé | Fantastic

When the monarch disembarked in November 1968, the country was under a dictatorship. During Elizabeth II’s visit to the country’s newly opened capital, her speech at the Supreme Court was not published at the time due to press censorship – but now it can be watched in the video above.

The 11 days of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Brazil in 1968

Queen Elizabeth II: the day-to-day of events until the funeral on 19 September

Elizabeth II’s visit to Brazil also had a breach of protocol, as happened when she went to Mercado Modelo, in Salvador. Tenants were on hand to offer gifts to the majesty, which is not allowed, because the queen should not receive gifts from private individuals. The stallholder Camafeu de Oxossi even composed a samba in honor of the queen.

“Protocol was broken with the berimbau playing. When the berimbauzinho was played, she smiled and said: ‘very nice, beautiful’, which I don’t even know what it means, but these are words I won’t forget”, she recalls.

In São Paulo, Elizabeth II inaugurated the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP). In Rio de Janeiro, she met Pele. The queen told the football king that she was very honored to meet him. See the images in the video above.

Listen to Fantastico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.