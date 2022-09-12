In an unprecedented scheme, the Armed Forces will carry out parallel counting of votes in the elections

400 military personnel must check 385 electronic ballot boxes, further ensuring the security, transparency and veracity of the 2022 election; engine will have 95% reliability

Superior Electoral Court and Armed Forces have been negotiating a mechanism since the beginning of this year



At Armed forces do Brasil will carry out a parallel counting of votes in the 2022 elections. The scheme will be carried out for the first time in the country’s history. In all, the parallel system will run on 385 electronic voting machines. 400 military personnel will participate in the activity to collect data and check. The fact is a claim by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and has been negotiated between the Ministry of Defense and the Superior Electoral Court since the beginning of this year. The objective is to give even more assurance that the final result of the election, which should be announced on October 2nd by the TSE, is transparent and reliable. Bolsonaro always puts the counting of votes in question, as well as the electronic electoral system as a whole. The TSE has already opened all information to the agents responsible for the security of the ballot boxes, both the source codes and the information on the ballot box. Each electronic voting machine has a bulletin which is even fixed on the door of the polling station. The information in these bulletins is forwarded to Brasília and totaled by the TSE. The military should check these bulletins. And the 385 polls could represent 95% reliability

