In less than three years, Mossoró has already had four millionaire lottery prizes drawn – 09/12/2022 – News

Mossoró has been synonymous with luck for Caixa’s official lottery players. Over the weekend, two city bets won prizes from Lotofácil da Independência, which paid R$2,248,149.10 to each of the winners (two other Christmas bettors also won the prize). With these two new millionaires, Mossoró accumulates at least four “lucky ones” in less than three years.

Disclosure / Cash Lotofácil is out for gamblers in Mossoró

On August 4th of this year, a bet of 6 tens made in Mossoró alone won a prize of R$ 5,543,989.92. The prize was achieved through a “stubbornness”, which is when the player repeats the numbers chosen by more than one draw. In December 2019, another Mossoro gambler was awarded. The jackpot was R$ 2.1 million, also through Lotofácil.

Lotofácil has a chance of hitting one in 3.3 million, when the player makes the minimum bet (R$ 2.50), playing 15 tens. Playing with another ten, the value of the game rises to R$ 40, but the odds increase: they become one in a little over 204 thousand.

In the weekend prize, the numbers drawn were 01-03-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-20-22-24. In all, there were 79 winning bets, 34 of which were pools. Lotofácil da Independência also had 12,202 bets that had 14 hits – which will receive R$ 1,118.16. Caixa also awarded 378,406 bets with 13 hits, 4,292,807 with 12 hits and 22,099,555 with 11 hits.