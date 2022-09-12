In less than three years, Mossoró has already had four millionaire lottery prizes drawn – 09/12/2022 – News

Mossoró has been synonymous with luck for Caixa’s official lottery players. Over the weekend, two city bets won prizes from Lotofácil da Independência, which paid R$2,248,149.10 to each of the winners (two other Christmas bettors also won the prize). With these two new millionaires, Mossoró accumulates at least four “lucky ones” in less than three years.
On August 4th of this year, a bet of 6 tens made in Mossoró alone won a prize of R$ 5,543,989.92. The prize was achieved through a “stubbornness”, which is when the player repeats the numbers chosen by more than one draw. In December 2019, another Mossoro gambler was awarded. The jackpot was R$ 2.1 million, also through Lotofácil.
Lotofácil has a chance of hitting one in 3.3 million, when the player makes the minimum bet (R$ 2.50), playing 15 tens. Playing with another ten, the value of the game rises to R$ 40, but the odds increase: they become one in a little over 204 thousand.
In the weekend prize, the numbers drawn were 01-03-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-20-22-24. In all, there were 79 winning bets, 34 of which were pools. Lotofácil da Independência also had 12,202 bets that had 14 hits – which will receive R$ 1,118.16. Caixa also awarded 378,406 bets with 13 hits, 4,292,807 with 12 hits and 22,099,555 with 11 hits.