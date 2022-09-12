“Inconvenient question”; Ex-BBB Jade Picon breaks silence after being criticized for ignoring journalist

After the controversy with a journalist, Jade Picon decided to break the silence and speak this Sunday (11). The muse used her social media to explain the episode where she ignored the professional for asking about her love life. Jade was “machine gun” on the web after what happened at one of the shows at Rock In Rio.

On her official Twitter profile, Rede Globo’s newest hire decided to like a tweet in which an internet user said that the journalist did not respect the influencer’s privacy space, and that if it were any other celebrity, no one would be commenting on her attitude. .

“One more woman refusing to answer a journalist who is trying to invade privacy and asking an inconvenient question is something that would be applauded by the militant mass here on Twitter, but we are talking about Jade, right”, reported the twitter. The muse and former BBB saw opinions on the web.

In other social networks, some netizens also defended the ex-BBB: “That’s it. They’re just falling flat… because it’s Jade. If it were others, the people would applaud”, she Wrote one. However, there was also the other side, netizens who do not agree with this perspective: “It was just saying: ‘I don’t want to answer’. Now, she was rude yes in the way she acted”reported another netizen.