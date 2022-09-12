Inflation data in the US and Europe, services and retail in Brazil: what to watch this week

There is less than a month to go before the presidential elections in Brazil, but the financial market seems to be putting the matter in the background to focus on the issues that have shaken up negotiations: inflation and interest rates. The week will bring the last indicator before the next monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve of the United States, and also the most important. The consumer price index (CPI) comes out on Tuesday (13) and the number should show whether the interest rate hike led by the Fed is being able or not to contain the advance of inflation in the country.

In July, the index surprised with a stagnation compared to the previous month. For August, the market consensus, according to the Refinitivpoints to a slight deflation of 0.1%, the first since May 2020.

The market understands that the Fed will also calibrate its interest rate decision accordingly. After all, the American Central Bank has avoided anticipating its next moves, showing that the intensity of the tightening will depend on economic indicators. For now, most investors are betting that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Sept. 21.

BofA follows the majority opinion and also projects 0.1% deflation for the August CPI. “We expect the retraction in energy prices to continue in August, with a monthly retraction of 5.2%, following the 4.6% drop that had occurred in July”, say the bank’s analysts.

Food group prices are expected to decelerate from 1.1% to 0.9%. However, BofA believes that high wages should continue to put upward pressure on out-of-home food inflation. “Although the prices of commodities have fallen recently, this will take time to pass through to consumer prices,” the bank’s report reads. For the core index, BofA expects a 0.3% advance.

The CPI is not the only inflation data predicted on the US agenda for this week. On Wednesday (14) the producer price index (PPI) comes out and the market consensus also projects a retraction of 0.1%.

Still in the United States, the week brings a series of economic indicators. On Thursday (15), retail sales for August come out and the average of the projections points to a stagnation in the monthly comparison. On the same day, there is industrial production data for the same month and the consensus Refinitiv forecasts a slight monthly increase of 0.2%.

China and Europe will also release a series of economic indicators

China set the tone for business last Friday, with the country’s government signaling stimulus measures amid new lockdowns. On Thursday, Chinese retail sales and industrial production for August come out. For both indicators, the average of the projections indicates growth of 4%, in the annual comparison.

In Europe, more inflation data. After an unprecedented rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB), which raised the rate by 75 basis points, investors will get to know the bloc’s inflation in August. Market expectations, according to the Refinitiv, is that the consumer price index registers an increase of 0.5% in comparison with July. Thus, annual inflation should reach 9.1%.

In Brazil, service and retail data stand out

Indicators of Brazilian economic activity for the month of July are also expected for this week. These are numbers that can confirm the optimism of the market, which has revised upwards its growth projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 and 2023.

The Monthly Services Survey (PMS) will be released on Tuesday, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). “We expect monthly growth of 0.5%, with the component of services to families advancing 0.9% at the margin. Despite its smaller weight in the PMS, it is quite important for our monitoring of GDP,” wrote Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itaú.

In the fourth, it is the turn of the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC). Itaú forecasts a 0.9% drop in the broader index, which includes vehicles and construction material. The core index, in turn, is expected to contract by 1%, according to the bank’s calculations, with a drop in most of its segments.

Finally, on Thursday, the Central Bank will release its economic activity index, the IBC-Br for the month of July. Itaú forecasts a marginal growth of 0.1%, “but our estimates could change according to the results of PMS and PMC”, says an analysis of the bank.

At B3, Wednesday is the expiration day for options on Ibovespa and, on Friday (16), the expiration day for options on shares.

