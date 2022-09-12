Innovation to serve users

At social networks are some of the most effective tools out there when it comes to interaction. Because of this, many entrepreneurs end up believing more and more in the potential of these platforms and focus on expanding them whenever possible, with the aim of continuing to revolutionize the current world. On these platforms, innovations happen faster and more continuously, so every day there is a new application, new platforms or programs to meet the demands of different users around the world.

As an example, we have Zuckerberg who created a delivery through WhatsApp together with an Indian billionaire, with the aim of expanding the digital presence of both companies across India. Read on to learn more about the expansion of social media.

New creations in the digital environment

It is extremely noticeable the success that social networks have been making among all audiences. For almost everything that is useful or necessary, a certain platform, application or a certain program has already been created to meet a need. And these services range from simple actions that were previously present in the routine of several people, such as going to the market, but which today are carried out quickly in the digital environment. Also, there are things that a long time ago you couldn’t imagine would exist, like talking to a person who can literally be on the other side of the world in a matter of minutes and without leaving home.

Digital transformation: Main impacts

It is called digital transformation when several companies and people change their mindset in order to become more modern, following all the technological advances that keep coming. Thus impacting the world as a whole. The main cause of this change worldwide is that technology is advancing faster than ever and the trend, according to what we live, is only increasing.

Thus, it is possible to cite the new global context of the market and society as the main causes of this transformation. With everything being increasingly uncertain, complex, volatile and ambiguous, the brevity of delivery results, interactions and innovation become fundamental to conquer more users and keep them active on the platforms.