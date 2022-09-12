International Pix must connect transactions in 60 countries

In a scenario of fintech boom and social distancing due to the covid pandemic, Pix appeared as a very useful tool for Brazilians, and currently, less than two years after its launch, it is difficult to imagine everyday life without it. central bank payment system. And soon, the whole world will be able to have a similar solution, from the Nexus project.







The idea had already been developed for some time, starting with the popularization of blockchain technology and the concept of decentralized finance. And the success of Pix in Brazil can be considered a good example that the Nexus can work. The Bank Of International Settlements (BIS), which is the “world central bank”, has been working on this tool.

Currently, the Nexus is in the testing phase, and has a mechanism similar to Pix, promoting the integration of instant transactions in countries that already have the structure for this. BIS expects its solution to be able to carry out transfers between different nations and currencies in up to one minute. The idea is to connect at least 60 countries.

But calm down, the “International Pix” still requires more tests

The Nexus project is currently in the so-called “proof-of-concept phase”, in which various systems are evaluated, not only by the BIS, but also by the participating countries themselves. Analyzes are getting data from Malaysia, Singapore and Italy, which represents the Eurozone. Brazil is also a part, as an observer of all this work.

Among the advantages for governments, in addition to agility in international transactions, is the expectation of reducing costs, to facilitate commercial operations between countries. This could also increase competitiveness and the variety of options and prices in the market, with less geographic restriction of buying and selling.

For tourists, then, this would be a “hand on the wheel”: in addition to not having to pay for different types of accounts or cards, Brazilians, for example, could greatly reduce the costs of converting currencies — and, of course, everything would be more agile and practical, as you would be dealing with a reliable and familiar payment system, widely used in your daily life.

Of course, all this also needs regulation, inspection, adjustments and, of course, measures that can guarantee security and privacy — and, just as new crimes have emerged with the adoption of Pix in Brazil, we will possibly see the bad guys creating ways to exploit the Nexus.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Central Bank is also thinking about a Pix tool that can carry out instant international transactions. In fact, there is even the possibility that this will happen together with the BIS and the Nexus project. We are still waiting, and you can expect that this matter will soon have news again.

