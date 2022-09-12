iOS 16 begins to be released; learn about iPhone system news

The iPhone will gain a new face from the iOS 16 version of its operating system. The novelty can be downloaded from today – in Brazil the new version will be made available in the afternoon.

Among the main changes are the lock screen, which will allow more customization and the photo feature, which will allow parents and guardians to have greater control over the images stored on their children’s devices.

iOS 16 will be compatible with models starting from iPhone 8 — iPhone SE (2022) is also included in the list of compatible devices.

See below the news that the iOS 16 system update will bring to Apple users.

New look

iPhone with iOS 16 will have style indications (such as filters) for the lock screen area and background.

On the phone’s home screen, it will be possible to make customizations such as reducing the size of the clock to insert widgets, such as a calendar, in addition to allowing you to change the font and its colors.

iOS 16 will allow you to configure your iPhone’s home screen with different widgets Image: Disclosure

Notifications

Notifications will also undergo changes. With iOS 16, they will be a little more discreet. They were concentrated at the bottom of the screen, so they don’t completely cover your home screen.

iOS 16 has a new system of notifications, which are “stacked” at the bottom of the screen Image: Disclosure

more concentration

In focus mode (which lets you block notifications), people can, for example, set up a personal and work mode — with a home screen for each. In this way, it will be possible, for example, that Safari browser windows on work are only in the “professional” profile.

Apple sees this as a way for people to better separate the personal and professional sides.

In iOS 16 it is possible to configure the focus mode, choosing for example a home screen for personal use and another for corporate use Image: Disclosure

messaging app

It will be possible to edit messages already sent in iMessage and unsubscribe them if necessary: ​​such as writing something wrong or regretting the content that was sent.

However, the person who received the message will be notified that the content has been edited.

voice typing

The system will have improvements in the voice typing part, with the cell phone recognizing automatic punctuation, such as comma and full stop, for example.

With iOS 16, Apple promises improvement in voice dictation Image: Disclosure

Security Check

In the privacy area, the Safety Check option will allow you to change access to your data from third parties in the event of abuse. It is common for couples to share passwords and settings.

So Apple said it had developed a way for one of the spouses to “get rid” of the abusive partner. According to the company, it will be possible to stop sharing location and reset privacy permissions, in addition to protecting access to messages.

digital wallet

With the Wallet app in iOS 16, you can share electronic door keys Image: Disclosure

The Wallet app (which can store personal and payment documents) will have new features. With it, users will be able to share electronic keys through iMessage and log into some apps with their information encrypted. When shopping online with Apple Pay, the app will focus on tracking the order’s arrival.

Also, in places where there is compatibility, it will be possible to show a digital version of the ID to prove that you are of legal age, without revealing great details of the document.

When ordering an alcoholic beverage in an app, for example, the Wallet app will be able to prove that the person has permission to purchase – so far, this is only available in the United States.

share photos

Parents and guardians who control family accounts will have access to new features such as iMessage screen time control, automatic configuration of new devices and shared iCloud photo library.

It will also be possible to send photos directly to the family album via the camera app.

Availability

According to Apple, iOS 16 will be compatible with cell phones from iPhone 8 onwards. Therefore, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (which even received iOS 15, released last year) will not have the 2022 update.

In addition to not receiving the new functionality, these older models will also no longer receive security features and newer apps may also stop working over the years.

How to download iOS 16

Go in Settings > General > Software Update. If it’s available, just download it.

See full list of iPhones that will have iOS 16