Is it for 2023 or does it return to Portugal? Vítor Pereira exudes sincerity when asked about uncertainty at Corinthians

Vítor Pereira gave a press conference after the 1-1 draw between Corinthians and São Paulo, this Sunday (11), for the Brasileirão

after the 1-1 draw with Sao Paulothis Sunday (11), the coach of Corinthians, Victor Pereirawas sincere when asked about the uncertainty about his permanence or departure from Timão in 2023.

In recent weeks, much has been speculated on the subject.

Behind the scenes, currents talk about renewal, with the Portuguese already planning the assembly of the cast for the next season. Other sources, however, point out that he misses his family, who did not come to Brazil, and wants to return to Europe.

The alvinegro commander, in turn, said that he will only talk to Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of the São Paulo team, “at the right time” to define the situation.

“Vítor Pereira is with his heart and soul at Corinthians, giving the best of himself, both I and my staff. In my staff there are not only Portuguese, there are also Brazilians, good quality people, and we are doing our best. to get the best possible results,” he said.

“As for what they’re saying (about its vagueness), I haven’t heard anything. So I’ve kept the same direction since I arrived, or even before I came here. I’ve always been very clear with the president. So, at the right time we will talk ( on stay or departure)”, he added.

This Sunday’s score removes Corinthians from the title fight, knocking the team down to 5th place, 10 points from the leader palm trees.

With the club out of the G-4 for the 1st time in the Brazilian, Vítor Pereira was asked what becomes the “real objective” of Timão in the event from now on.

The Portuguese was dry and direct in his response.

“Fight for the best possible ranking”, he limited himself to saying.

The alvinegra team returns to the field on Thursday (15), at 8 pm (Brasília), against Fluminensefor the Brazil’s Cup.