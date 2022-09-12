Is it time to ditch fixed income? Here are 3 crucial reasons for your decision – Money Times

Many investors have been wondering if it is time to abandon more generous positions in the fixed income and turn your eyes to the earning opportunities in variable incomebuying shares and real estate funds quite crumpled.

As much as there are good market asymmetries on the Brazilian stock exchangewhat many forget when making a decision is to take into account the risk return of your investments.

In that regard, fixed income follows as a clear recommendation to have in the portfolio. Here are three crucial factors for not opening it too soon.

Selic at 14% per year

The market has been following with enthusiasm constant upward revisions to the projection of Brazilian GDP in 2022in addition to the decrease in the rate of inflation, which now accumulates two straight months of deflation.

But that doesn’t mean that Roberto Campos Neto and Copom members have completely ruled out yet another increase in the Selic rate in this cycle of fighting inflation.

The president of the Brazilian Central Bank has already left on the radar the possibility of a residual increase of 0.25 pp in the Selic and end the cycle at 14%. And part of the market’s bets are in this sense.

“Campos Neto made it clear that inflation began to show signs of improvement after reaching its peak in 12 months. But he also stressed that much of the improvement has to do with the tax exemption government in the short term, and that the scenario is a little more uncertain for the next year”, says Beto Assadstock analyst and columnist at Money Times.

Higher interest for longer

Another even more consistent reason to keep fixed income on the radar is the time when interest rates remained high in Brazil.

As long as investors rely on a high Selic rate for several months (ensuring expressive returns), it makes no sense to invest a large part of the portfolio in actionsreal estate funds, cryptocurrencies and other risky assets.

In the short term, including the Ibovespa already shows signs of resuming a downward trendwhich can be accentuated (or reversed, of course) with the electoral game in full swing and with the next economic data that come out.

“That is why I have insisted so much that the variable incomeat the moment, should remain as an option for those who have more experience in the market and a bold profile“, warns Assad.

For those with an appetite for risk and want to anticipate the herd herd effectthe managers of stock funds are already turning their investment portfolios, reducing their position in commodities and increasing exposure in retail stocks and other sectors of the local economy.

investment funds

It’s also important consider the move of large investors through the investment funds. Have they already migrated from fixed income back to variable income? The answer is no.

Investment funds recorded positive net inflow, that is, they had more contributions than redemptions, of R$ 3.7 billion in August 2022, reversing the negative movement seen in July according to Anbima data.

The positive result was driven by fixed income funds, more conservative products in times of high interest rates. The class ended the month with a net balance of R$ 18.5 billion.

Equity funds, in turn, registered more redemptions than contributions in August, with a negative net balance of R$ 5.5 billion. In 2022, the class presented a positive monthly result only in June.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..