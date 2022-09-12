Is PIS 2022 already being paid? Check it all out here!

Did you know that PIS 2022 is already being paid? Money was released in March, but workers can withdraw until December. Know more!

If you are a Brazilian worker, it is quite possible that you have already heard about the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. PIS is an amount paid every year to workers who worked in formal jobs, in the amount of one minimum wage. The full amount is paid to those who worked for a full 12 months in the specified base year. Whoever worked the least time, receives the proportional amount. But what about in 2022, is PIS already being paid by the government? That’s what we’ll see next. So check it out!

Is PIS 2022 already being paid?

In this way, it must be said that workers who are entitled to PIS (Social Integration Program) can already withdraw the amounts referring to the base year 2020. For those who do not know, Caixa already transferred the amounts of the allowance at the beginning of 2022, but late. That’s because, during the pandemic, payments were suspended in order to assist the country’s economy.

Therefore, workers who carried out activities with a formal contract during 2020 can receive PIS in 2022. Although the amounts have already been released, the government estimates that about 400,000 people have not yet redeemed the money.

Therefore, although deposits started in February and ended in March, it is possible to withdraw the PIS amounts until December 29, 2022. That is, if you believe you are entitled to PIS and have not yet withdrawn the money, it is worth worth redeeming the values ​​as soon as possible.

Remembering that only workers who received up to 2 minimum wages during 2020 are entitled to PIS 2022, and had some paid activity for at least 30 days. It is also necessary to be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years.

