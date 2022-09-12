Is Samsung Galaxy S22 worth it? – All in Technology

Launched in early 2022 by Samsung, the Galaxy S22 is a very elegant and complete smartphone. But is it worth investing in it? Find out below in our full review!

Screen & Performance

One of the highlights of the Galaxy S22 is its 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, ideal size for comfortable use in both hands and pocket. In addition, it offers great fluidity with its support for variable refresh rate of 120 hz.

Another strength of the Galaxy S22 is its performance. After all, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip combined with 8GB of RAM offers high performance for any task. Undoubtedly, a great option for those who want to spend several years with the same device.

Battery & System

If the Galaxy S22 does well in performance, we can’t say the same in terms of battery life. Unfortunately, the capacity of 3,700 mAh is low by today’s standards. As a result, those who purchase this model will have to recharge the battery throughout the day.

Speaking of system, this model comes out of the box with Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 interface. Fortunately, Samsung promises up to 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates. In addition, the One UI interface brings several interesting features such as the possibility to duplicate apps and DeX Mode.

Cameras & Design

For stills, the Galaxy S22 swaps the 12MP main lens for a more powerful 50MP sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). In practice, this lens captures photos and videos with great quality.

For those who like to take pictures with zoom, the device also enjoys a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP front sensor that take great photos. In addition, all sensors shoot in 4K at 60 FPS and support night mode for sharper low-light shots.

Another highlight of the Galaxy S22 is its beautiful design and construction. With IP68 and a glass back construction with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, the Galaxy S22 gives the impression of a well-built and modern device.

Is it worth investing?

Currently costing around R$3,500, the Galaxy S22 is undoubtedly an excellent option on the market. With the exception of battery life, this model pleases in all aspects, such as performance, cameras, design and construction. Yes, it is well worth the investment!