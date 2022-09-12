Is your CPF Score low? See THESE tips and increase right now

increase score is a concern among most Brazilians, as it is extremely important when deciding who is or is not a good payer. So, this is what determines whether or not a person can be trusted to receive a credit from the plaza.

To help those who are in a bad situation, we have gathered in this article some tips that are right and that contribute to increase your score.

Understanding about credit scores and how to increase your CPF score

increase score It’s good because it doesn’t limit you with requests for financing, loans and other financial products, leaving a positive image in the market. The credit score is usually consulted by financial organizations while they carry out risk analysis on credit operations.

Therefore, it is natural that Brazilians want to increase their score to improve their reputation and increasingly acquire more advantages and benefits. Thus, experts clarify that when asking for loans, financing or any other credit operation, banks will always consult the credit score.

Your low score can be a problem, as we mentioned, because it limits your operations as an individual or legal entity. For example, a businessman who seeks a line of credit worth R$ 100 thousand and cannot due to his score. However, the score is volatile and with the tips that we will list, it is possible to achieve a favorable level. In this way, we focus on an ideal of 700 points.

Paying bills on time increases your SCORE

Nobody likes having to step out of their own comfort zone. However, it is good to always be alert to the due dates of the invoices. Late payments can seriously damage your credit score.

Have accounts in your name

You must systematically use your CPF when making payments. This is essential, because without having a purchase record, your score will always remain the same, it will never evolve in the score. So put as many accounts in your name as possible.

update data

Remember to update your data at credit protection agencies and financial institutions if you are interested in getting credit in the future.

This type of action makes you always up to date and financial institutions consider this factor considerably.

Keeping active bank accounts can help you have a good score

Performing some bank transactions consistently always benefits your score. Regardless of whether they are payments or transfers.

Credit request frequency

Making too many loan requests or requesting a credit card limit increase causes an alert to be lit among financial institutions (credit risk), and your score can be harmed.

Finally, considering these tips, you can combine them, having a certain level of patience, you will gradually see your credit score increase.

More tips to increase your score:

Remember to move your business using your name and CPF;

Investments can further increase your score;

Never forget to keep your bill payments on time.

It’s also important that you hold back the anxiety of buying something you can’t afford safely. So, in these cases it is always good to save and wait to buy in cash so as not to risk failing to pay off the debt, increase your CPF score and download it again.