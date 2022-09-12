“It has the quality to shine with our shirt”; Fans say “yes” and are excited for the name that gains strength at Palmeiras to replace Veiga

Palmeiras managed to increase the advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship and took another important step towards winning the national title. On the other hand, Palmeiras fans received bad news, which was Raphael Veiga’s surgery and the midfielder should only play again in 2023.

The alviverdes regretted the situation on social networks, considering that the player was always decisive and appears in the most difficult moments. The athlete was getting back to his best physical and technical form, it’s true, but Abel Ferreira will have trouble finding such a versatile athlete who plays in a similar position.

The portal “Nosso Palestra” brought good news that can cheer up the people of Palmeiras. With Veiga’s injury and Gustavo Scarpa’s imminent departure at the end of the year, john john may be an option in Palmeiras. The midfielder has been shining in the basic categories of the São Paulo Club and many people are betting that he will be a high-level player very soon.

“Jhonatan has two games for Verdão’s professional team – one in 2021 and another in 2022. He is one of the Academy’s cubs who trains together with the top team at the Football Academy”, said an excerpt from the report from the website “Our Lecture”.

On the web, Palmeiras fans liked the idea, considering that the midfielder of only 20 years has great characteristics and can finally have chances with Abel Ferreira. Thus, very soon the boy can be commanded for real by the greatest coach in the history of Verdão.