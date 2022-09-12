Italy beats Poland and is four-time world champion – Web Vôlei

With a spectacular comeback, in front of an all-red and white arena, Italy defeated Poland by 3 sets to 1 – partial 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 -, in full Katowice (POL) and, 24 years later, he once again climbed the top of the podium at the Men’s Volleyball World Championships. The Italians are now the only four-time world champions in history. They lifted the cup in the 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2022 editions. Brazil and Poland are three-time champions. The Brazilians won in 2002, 2006 and 2010 and the Poles in 1972, 2014 and 2018.

The last time Italy were world champions, the current Italian coach Ferdinando De Giorgi was on the court. The Brazilian team completed the podium in Katowice, this Sunday, after beating Slovenia 3-1, in the opening round.

With a starting team predominantly in their 20s, Italy has established itself as a team that has everything to dominate the podium of the volleyball world stage for a long time to come. Lavia was the top scorer of the game, with 19 points, followed by Michieletto, with 14. The young Italians silenced the fanatical Polish fans, who had a great party and, in the end, applauded the champions, admitting the beautiful presentation and the courage of the team, especially in the serve.

Italy knew how to manage its nerves well. It suffered a hard turn in the first set. They won by 21 to 17 and lost the partial, setting fire to the stands in Katowice. In the following three sets, however, despite being new, the players had the maturity to manage the game, acting aggressively, cushioning Polish attacks and scoring efficiently on counterattacks.

– Just to thank. Now it’s time to take advantage of this moment, because Italy is world champion. We make an incredible group. We knew it was necessary to play a lot, but it was also necessary to take advantage of this moment, to take advantage of the fact that we are playing a final. This group is the result of an investment, of the construction of Italian volleyball – said Italian setter Gianelli, after the game.