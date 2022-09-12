‘It’s a dream come true for all of us’, says Måneskin singer about playing at Rock in Rio | Fantastic

Poliana Abritta: Welcome and tell me. How was your arrival in Brazil?

Damiano David, vocalist: We just arrived last night actually, so we didn’t have time to see anything. But we have a nice view of the beach from our hotel. So it’s already something really cool, so today we’re going to try to see something around .

poliana: You woke up in Copacabana. There’s going to be a dip in the sea, is it?

Damiano: Yes sure.

Thomas Raggi, guitarist: And if we have some free time today it would be great to visit something, of course.

And they really enjoyed it. They went to see the sunset on the beach and even set foot in the Copacabana sea. See the images in the video above.

Poliana Abritta: Around here, everyone sang a song from the 60’s again, because of you. In fact, this song started to be sung all over the world because it became your big release. Did you imagine that “Beggin’” would be the hit that became your voice?

Victoria De Angelis, bassist: No way. It was really unexpected because it’s a song that we did five years ago, so like after the Eurovision Song Contest, we saw that it became very popular, but for no reason. We didn’t do anything to promote it or anything. We were very surprised.

poliana: The great rock idols are over 60 years old. And you come in as a new generation of rockers. What do you rescue and what do you bring back?

Victoria: I think we try to do something that we’re proud of and not try to get other people to tell us what to do or change us in some way, because nowadays it’s often very difficult for an artist to keep doing something different without having a lot of people around. your environment by changing or telling you exactly what to do. But we try to do something that makes us proud in the first place. So of course we grew up listening to rock, great rock bands and rock artists, which influenced us a lot, which is why I think we grew up with that taste..

Poliana: You are beautiful, you have attitude, you have a legion of fans, what do you want to inspire in this audience?

Damiano: We started playing when we were very young, so we achieved success by being ourselves and growing together, so what we would like to give people is the idea that you don’t have to be pretty and pretty and ‘bla bla bla’ to be successful . It’s more a matter of hard work and how you handle your passion and how passionate you are. And we’ve been really, really passionate, so we feel like we’ve earned all of our accomplishments by following our passion, and we’d like to inspire others to do that.

Ethan Torchio, drummer: Another cool thing we’ve noticed about our fans is that when they started discovering our music, they also sent us a lot of messages starting to play instruments, like guitar, drums, bass. The new generation is literally taking and bringing instruments to make music.

poliana: You have festivals in your DNA, you were born at a festival. They were launched at a festival and came to Brazil for one of the most renowned festivals. What does it mean to play at Rock in Rio?

Damiano: Of course, like, one of the most, if not the most iconic festival in the world and the biggest band delivers the best performance of rock in rio. So it’s like a lucky stage, it’s a good stage and we can’t wait to play there. It is a dream come true for all of us.

Thomas Raggi: I felt the same vibes when we opened for the Stones show because it’s like a historic festival, so in a way it’s like when you play in a music olympic. it’s crazy.

