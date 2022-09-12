It’s hard to understand why Jade Picon is Globo’s big bet

*From the editorial staff of Splash

In the corridors of TV Globo, the comments about Jade Picon do not stop. The author of “Travessia” Gloria Perez and the artistic director Mauro Mendonça Filho do not spare praise for the influencer’s test for the villain Chiara, but people do not understand why the new actress is the broadcaster’s big bet.

This is what Aline Ramos opined in Central Splash. The columnist drew attention to the fact that Jade Picon’s participation in the soap opera made a “noise” greater than that of any other actor — including actress Lucy Alves, who will play the protagonist Brisa.

It is very difficult for people to understand why the Jade Picon is the big bet. She is a budding actress and is not necessarily the main character of the soap opera. But much of the noise made by ‘Travessia’ was for her. It looked like Jade was the protagonist.

During the program, Aline Ramos and presenter Chico Barney also commented on the changes in the actor market, which has privileged digital influencers.

We are living at a time when the acting profession is undergoing strong changes. The perception of how to build a curriculum has changed. In auditioning, people look at how many followers the candidate has instead of acting. This is very sad.’Pantanal’ showed, for example, the difference between good actors and theater actors.

