Ivete Sangalo plays Guns on the guitar, moves with her son and makes a rare wave against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Wearing a shimmering pantsuit, Ivete Sangalo took to the Mundo Stage of Rock in Rio this Sunday (11) playing the classic guitar riff of “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, by Guns N’ Roses, one of the main attractions of the 2022 edition. The band performed on Thursday (8).

He then opened the setlist with “Tempo de Alegria” in a heavier arrangement than usual. “Our union has been so long”, says an excerpt of the song, emphasized by the singer.

It does. This was Ivete’s 17th performance at Rock in Rio — in addition to the Brazilian editions, she also participated in Portugal, Spain and the United States.

The most recurring artist in the history of the event, he ended up overcoming the criticism about his constant presence due to fatigue.

“I am immensely proud to be a Brazilian singer and for 30 years to be embraced by you in this way”, she told the audience. Shortly before, she had broken her own protocol by swearing: “I’m so fucking happy.”

But the biggest surprise of the night came in a political nod, which gave the Rock in Rio show something historic in the artist’s career.

By avoiding conflicts over the years, Ivete gained a reputation for being exempt and began to have positions demanded by fans. At the festival, for the first time, she gave a strong speech about political change.

First, when singing “Much Thank you Axé”, originally recorded with Maria Bethânia on the praised album “Pode Entrada” (2009), he included a comment contrary to one of the main agendas of the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

“We don’t need weapons, we need love,” he said. “God doesn’t believe in violence, he believes in love.”

Ivete asks for less guns and more love at Rock in Rio

In July of this year, she had already manifested herself in a similar way in a show in the United States. But what came shortly after was unprecedented. Ivete gave a speech on freedom and ended with a reference to this year’s presidential election.

“There are many families and they are all very powerful. And it is all these families and people in different ways that make this country a free country, and one that deserves to continue being free and known as a country of joy, education, art, strong, rich and powerful people that we are. And we will continue to be, because nothing will stop us”, he said, rocked by public protests against the president.

“Day 2, we’re going to change everything,” he concluded, citing the date of the first-round vote.

To Rock in Rio, Ivete Sangalo took an adapted version of the show that celebrates its 50th anniversary, completed in May.

The tour goes through several moments of the artist’s career, from the days of Banda Eva (the hits “Beleza Rara”, “Me Abraça” and the song that bears the group’s name entered) to more recent releases and without much relevance, such as “Moral”, which came out in 2022.

Ivete opens show playing Guns on guitar

“Poeira”, “Festa”, “Sorte grande” and other hits from the first half of the 2000s, the heyday of axé, excited the audience, which jumped non-stop.

“Much thank you Axé” opened an excerpt from the setlist dedicated to Bahia’s carnival, with hymns such as “Faraó”, a precursor song of samba-reggae recorded by Margareth Menezes, and “Baianidade Nagô”, released by Banda Mel in 1991.

In the most emotional moment of the presentation, the singer showed on the screen a scene from her performance at the festival in 2011, when she dedicated the show to her son Marcelo, now 12 years old. “Mom was born just to wait for you”, she declared, in the excerpt shown to the audience. Some fans were moved to tears.

Then, with Marcelo at the piano, she sang “When the rain passes”, a ballad from 2005. He also accompanied his mother in other moments of the show, playing percussion.

Ivete’s other two daughters, the twins Helena and Marina, 4 years old, had already been mentioned at the opening of the presentation. The singer showed an audio with the two wishing her luck at Rock in Rio and calling her mother a “mermaid”.