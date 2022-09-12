Ivete Sangalo starts show with rock guitar solo

09/11/2022 18:18

The first artist to perform on the Mundo Stage on the last day of Rock in Rio, Ivete Sangalo, 50, kicked off her show not with one of her songs, but with a guitar solo by Guns N’ Roses.

One of the biggest names of axé in the country, Ivete appeared on stage playing a guitar with the introduction of “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, one of the biggest hits of the rock band led by Axl Rose and who performed at the event last Thursday.

In the sequence, she has already amended some of her greatest axé hits such as “Festa”, “Tempo de Alegria” and “Sorte Grande”.

The last day of Rock in Rio will have only women on the Mundo Stage. After Ivete, Rita Ora takes the stage, followed by Meghan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa.

The Sunset Stage will also feature only female performances. Liniker was the first and Ludmilla will close the stage.

Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its final day with concerts by Liniker and more; see photos

Audience attends Liniker's show on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 3

Audience on the last day of RiR

Public attends and protests in favor of presidential candidate Lula, at Liniker’s concert, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

two / 3

liner

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 3

Liniker cries on the Sunset stage

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

