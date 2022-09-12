Ivete shows if she is more Globo presenter or singer

Ivete Sangalo opened the Mundo Stage at Rock in Rio 2022 this Sunday, 11th, the last day of the festival. The singer put on an exciting show, as only she can do – but it was a little confused whether she was there as a singer or presenter.

The singer opened the show with several hits – and it seems that she took the opportunity to rest her voice a little. She would sing a few words, and play for the backing or the audience to complete the phrases of hits like “Abalou”, “Sorte Grande” and “Festa.”

With an increasing experience on TV (at TV Globo, he was in Masked Singer and got its own program, Ivete’s Popcorn), the singer seemed a little bit to introduce the songs to the audience – and let them do it, more than she did.

The second half of the show featured songs with more complex lyrics, such as “Beleza Rara.” The singer took on more vocals, and even sang a new track, “Moral.”

It is worth mentioning that her show was in the show format: backing singers, dancers, neat scenery and lots of scenography. Maybe it’s the mix of TV and stage that the singer wants in the new phase of her career

All in family

Ivete Sangalo delighted when she took her 12-year-old son Marcelo to the Rock in Rio 2022 stage. The boy was one of the percussion musicians. He has performed with his mother on several occasions, and seems quite comfortable on stage.

During the Rock in Rio show, he and Ivete showed a lot of complicity during the show. Then, by surprise, the singer called him to the stage to play “Quando a Chuva Passar” on the piano, and left Ivete very emotional.

political positioning

After singing with Marcelo, Ivete, quite emotional, took a few minutes to talk about politics. In the middle of her sentence, the audience started shouting “Out, Bolsonaro.” See the speech:

“Marcelo, wonderful. Let me tell you something. I started the show with my daughters’ voices, and my son came to sing with me. It’s a great privilege to be able to have your children and be proud of them, to see them grow up without fear – for the privileges that are given to us. When I put my children here on stage, I strengthen the relationship of mothers with their children. Every mother has the right to let her children grow up with freedom and rights, with love, education, without being afraid to let children to go outside, run without a shirt. As a mother, I put my family and my heart in this place that is my home, my family. There are many families, and they are all very powerful. It’s all these families and people in different ways that make this country a free country that deserves to continue being free and known as the country of joy, education, art, of the strong, rich and powerful people that we are. And we will continue to be, because nothing will stop us.”