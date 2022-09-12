Job vacancies in the South of Santa Catarina

O Engeplus Portal publishes, on Mondays, a news informing all the vacancies published in the various cities of the southern region of Santa Catarina. Companies interested in disclosure should forward the vacancy data to the e-mail [email protected]

Always remember to inform a contact where the interested party should call or send an email. Those interested in employment should always contact the company directly, remembering that the Engeplus Portal does not schedule interviews, but only advertises the vacancy.