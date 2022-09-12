Job vacancies in the South of Santa Catarina

O Engeplus Portal publishes, on Mondays, a news informing all the vacancies published in the various cities of the southern region of Santa Catarina. Companies interested in disclosure should forward the vacancy data to the e-mail [email protected]
Always remember to inform a contact where the interested party should call or send an email. Those interested in employment should always contact the company directly, remembering that the Engeplus Portal does not schedule interviews, but only advertises the vacancy.
Delupo Group
Accounting Assistant – Criciúma
Description:
– Conference of tax documents;
– Tax calculation (normal ICMS, PIS, COFINS, CRF, IR and Simples Nacional)
– Delivery of monthly newsletters.
– Other related activities.
Requirements:
– Interest in the area of Accounting Sciences and/or studying from the 1st phase;
– Knowledge in the Office package;
– Good verbal and written communication;
– Good interpersonal relationship.
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Restaurant, Partnership with Universities and Productivity Bonus.
Hours: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, with 1:12 hour break.
Mon. to Fri.
Stockist – Criciúma
Description:
– Storage and movement of products from stock;
– Sorting, checking, receiving, packing and loading of sold products.
– Cleaning, organization and replacement of goods in stock and in store environment.
Requirements:
– Be careful, considerate and organized;
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Basic computer knowledge;
– High school level, complete or in progress;
– Internal training (no need for experience);
– Internal opportunities.
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Restaurant, Partnership with Universities and Productivity Bonus and Attendance Bonus.
Hours: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, with 1:12 hour break.
Mon. to Fri.
Telesales – Criciúma
Description:
– Customer service by telesales;
– Prospecting for new customers;
– Monitoring of orders and sales made;
– Management of the customer portfolio.
Requirements:
– Completed high school or higher in progress
– Good verbal and written communication;
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Basic computer knowledge;
– Experience in the role
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Restaurant, Partnership with Universities and Commission.
Hours: 07:30 to 17:30, with 1h12min break.
Mon. to Fri.
Administrative Assistant (cash) – Criciúma
Description:
– Receiving suppliers and customers;
– Provide and receive information about products and services;
– Finalization of the sales process;
– Opening and closing of cash;
– Daily control of documents generated by billing;
– Other activities of administrative routines and cashier.
Requirements:
– Higher education in progress;
– Good verbal and written communication;
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Knowledge of computers and office package;
– Experience in the cashier area will be an advantage.
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Restaurant, Partnership with Universities and Cash Break.
Hours: Mon. to Fri. 08:00 to 18:00, with 1h30min break.
Sat. 08:00 to 12:00.
CCTV Monitor – Criciúma
Description:
– Monitor electronic security systems;
– Inspect and activate electronic security systems;
– Perform preventive and corrective maintenance of systems;
– Carry out preventive and corrective safety actions.
Requirements:
– Complete high school or higher in progress;
– Availability of 12×36 timetable;
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Advanced computer knowledge;
– CNH category B;
– Experience, courses and training in the area will be a differential.
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Restaurant, Partnership with Universities and Productivity Award.
Sales – Içara
Description:
– Customer service in person sales;
– Prospecting for new customers;
– Monitoring of orders and sales made;
Requirements:
– Completed high school or higher in progress
– Good verbal and written communication;
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Basic computer knowledge;
– Experience in the role
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Partnership with Universities and Commission.
Hours: Mon. to Fri. 08:00 to 18:00, with 1h30min break.
Sat. 08:00 to 12:00.
Service Assistant – Criciúma
Description:
– Internal loading and unloading assistant (warehouse/logistics);
– Deliver materials if necessary in Criciúma and region;
Requirements:
– Completed high school or in progress;
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Proactivity and dynamism.
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Partnership with Universities and Productivity Bonus and Attendance Bonus.
Hours: Mon. to Fri. 08:00 to 18:00, with 1h12min break.
Joiner’s Assistant – Criciúma
Description:
– Assist in work planning;
– Assist in the cutting process of MDF sheets;
– Assist in the process of checking the quality and conformity of cut products.
– Install hardware such as hinges, handles and other parts;
– Assist in assembling the product at the installation site.
Requirements:
– Complete high school or higher in progress;
– Sense of organization
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Knowledge in reading and interpreting projects;
– Experience in the area will be an advantage.
Benefits: Food Voucher, Health Plan, Transport Voucher, Restaurant, Productivity Bonus and Attendance Bonus.
Hours: Mon. to Fri. 08:00 to 18:00, with 1h12min break.
General Services – Hotel Criciúma
Description:
– Assist in cleaning and upkeep of the local sector;
– Assist in the organization of the environment;
Requirements:
– Complete high school
– Sense of organization and discipline,
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Proactivity.
Benefits: Health Plan, Transportation Voucher, Health Plan, Attendance Bonus.
Hours: Mon to Fri.12×36 from 7pm to 7am.
Chambermaid – Hotel Criciúma
Job Description
Description:
– Focus on cleaning and upkeep of apartments and common areas;
– Organize the apartment according to guests’ requests;
– Meet the specific personal needs of guests;
– Prepare the apartment for preventive maintenance.
requirements
– Be agile, attentive and discreet;
– Good interpersonal relationship;
– Complete high school;
Benefits: Health Plan, Transportation Voucher and Attendance Bonus.
Hours: Mon. to Fri. 7am to 3:36pm and 6am on weekends.
Interested send resumes to: [email protected] or contact us by phone (WhatsApp): (48) 9122-7004.