José Leôncio and José Lucas decide to confront Tenório in Pantanal

the siege against tenorio (Murilo Benício) is increasingly closing himself down due to his reckless actions, such as hiring a hired assassin to finish off his entire family. José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) to quench his thirst for revenge. In the next chapters of wetlandthe farmer will join the Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) to finally confront the crook once and for all.

Everything happens when Solano (Rafa Sieg) fails to assassinate José Lucas, which leaves everyone on Leôncio’s farm on alert for what could happen and especially increasing Tenório’s suspicions for having hired a farmhand on the same day the tragedy happened. This suspicion was first raised by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) because he knows all the atrocities that his old boss is capable of doing if he so chooses.

Solano tries to hide in the tapera. Source: Reproduction/Globo

As a way to get rid of this suspicion, Tenório decides to fire the assassin so that he can continue his plan without having any connection with him. Solano then decides to take shelter in the suma tapera but is confronted by the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) and mysteriously disappears leaving his gun on a boat left by Juma (Alanis Guillen) at his house.

It doesn’t take long for José Leôncio to find this weapon and make the decision to go along with José Lucas and confront Tenório once and for all to clarify this whole story. Of course, the crook will once again get around the situation by trying to manipulate the farmer, but it will only make them even more suspicious of all this and willing to investigate further.