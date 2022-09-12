Juliana Paes enjoys a beach day with a short crochet dress: ”Perfect Muse!”

Juliana Paes showed off her body as she appeared enjoying a day at the beach with a crochet dress

This Saturday the 10th, Juliana Paes (43) decided to take advantage of the good weather in Rio de Janeiro to enjoy a day at the beach. For the occasion, the actress bet on a crochet dress, all colorful and very short, which highlighted her beauty.

Of course, the artist recorded this moment and published on her social networks a series of photos where she appears all smiling, showing off her body with sculptural curves, matching her look, with a red cap and super stylish sunglasses.

In the caption, she wrote: “Uooooo uooooooo uooo beach in Rioo!“

Quickly, the artist’s followers began to comment on the post writing: “Wonderful!“, said one. “Perfect muse!“wrote another.”Wonderful!“said a third.

Check out the photos of Juliana Paes enjoying a day at the beach with a short crochet dress:

Juliana Paes posts daring bikini clicks

Recently, Juliana Paes raised the temperature of the web by sharing some clicks of a photoshoot she did wearing a black bikini, all worked with fringes and abused her face and sensual poses. “Goddess!“, “It’s very wonderful” and “This one knows how to be a muse“, were just some of the praise the actress received in the post.

