Juliana Paes talks about political positioning

With so many controversies involving her political position, actress Juliana Paes was questioned by this column of splash about what your vote will be in this year’s elections, during your presence on the sixth day of Rock in Rio.

There is no one who is not thinking [em política] at that moment, but today I’m here to have fun Juliana Paes

Before, the actress, next to her husband, joked that her chosen look for the festival was “millions”.

“It’s the look of millions. R$ 30 thousand? It’s nothing, it’s not”, he said, laughing. “I’m on vacation today, love, on vacation”, he completed, leaving the press area.

Among the controversies, in 2021, after defending the doctor Nise Yamaguchi, who participated in the Covid CPI, Juliana shared a video in which she said that the polarization present in social networks was not healthy for the important decisions to be taken in Brazil during the pandemic. pandemic.

“We are living in more nebulous moments. The whole world is in anguish. Any subject is politicized. It’s Manicheanism. I’m not a bolsominion, as they love to believe,” he said at the time.

