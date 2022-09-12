Juliana Paes talks about political positioning

With so many controversies involving her political position, actress Juliana Paes was questioned by this column of splash about what your vote will be in this year’s elections, during your presence on the sixth day of Rock in Rio.
There is no one who is not thinking [em política] at that moment, but today I’m here to have fun Juliana Paes
Before, the actress, next to her husband, joked that her chosen look for the festival was “millions”.
“It’s the look of millions. R$ 30 thousand? It’s nothing, it’s not”, he said, laughing. “I’m on vacation today, love, on vacation”, he completed, leaving the press area.
Among the controversies, in 2021, after defending the doctor Nise Yamaguchi, who participated in the Covid CPI, Juliana shared a video in which she said that the polarization present in social networks was not healthy for the important decisions to be taken in Brazil during the pandemic. pandemic.
“We are living in more nebulous moments. The whole world is in anguish. Any subject is politicized. It’s Manicheanism. I’m not a bolsominion, as they love to believe,” he said at the time.
Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop
Band Bala Desire at Sunset
In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.
Wish Bullet
With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock
Gilsons and Jorge Aragão
The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Gilsons fans
Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Djavan on the World stage
Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
djavan
Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.
Maria Rita
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Maria Rita on the Sunset stage
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Bastille animates audience
The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Bastille on the World stage
Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello sings to the crowd on the Mundo stage of Rock in Rio
Camila Cabello on the World stage
Camila Cabello rocks when dancing with her dancers during a performance on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Camila Cabello rocks RiR
Camila Cabello wears low-cut clothes at Rock in Rio and almost pays her chest at the end of her presentation