Juma goes into labor and receives help from Velho do Rio days after becoming jaguar

The next chapters of ‘Pantanal’ promise many emotions, even more than the 21h feuilleton on Globo has already provided the public daily. The mysteries and fascinations of the Pantanal life reserve a long-awaited moment, with the birth of Juma’s daughter (Alanis Guillen). It is that Jove’s wife (Jesuíta Barbosa) will give birth to her daughter days after becoming a jaguar.

The young woman will have the help of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) to have the daughter of the protagonist couple. The scenes air after Juma leaves Jove’s family home and decides to have the baby in the tapera where she was raised. The birth scenes were filmed almost two months ago, on the cast’s last trip to the Pantanal, in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The child is born on the banks of the river with the help of the Old Man, who escaped the ambushes set by the gunman Solano (Rafael Sieg), hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício). At this point, the jagunço will have been killed by Juma days before she has the baby, after she was cornered by him in the tavern. The young woman, feeling threatened, turns into a jaguar and attacks the gunslinger. Still in jaguar skin, she will carry the criminal’s body.

The following scenes still reserve two more murders and violent episodes, according to the column Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo. Pantanal goes on to its final emotions, with its closing chapter scheduled for October 14th. The telenovela will give place to the serial “Travessia”, by Glória Perez, which has the digital influencer and ex-BBB star Jade Picon debuting in her acting career.