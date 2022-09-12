Jumping on the sofa, boy falls, hits his head and has blood accumulation in his brain: “I can still hear the noise”, says mother – Revista Crescer

+



Taking care of young children is not an easy task. In the blink of an eye, the little ones can get ready and a simple game can turn into a domestic accident for real. Mother Francielle Catarina Schildiwachter, 28, experienced a similar situation after her 3-year-old son, Anthony, fell off the couch and developed a subdural hematoma — when blood pools between the brain and its outer lining.

know more

The nightmare for the family, who lives in Marília (SP), began on August 7th. At the time, Anthony was playing in the living room, jumping on the couch. “I had asked him to sit down several times. Until then, in one of the times he jumped up, near the arm of the sofa, he ended up crossing and falling headlong to the floor, hitting the side of his head”, he reported. Francielle in an interview with GROW UP. “It fell like that in front of me and I couldn’t catch it because it was so fast. I can still hear the noise that made it hit the ground,” he added.

Boy spent three days in hospital (Photo: Personal Archive)

After the accident, the boy started crying and complaining about headache. Soon after, he vomited and became drowsy. Concerned, his parents took him to the city’s emergency room. At the hospital, the doctor requested an X-ray and referred the patient from the mobile ICU to Bauru, where he could undergo a CT scan. “Apparently, Anthony was fine, whoever looked at him had no idea why he was there. But something inside me said there was something more,” Francielle said.

When the scans came in, the mother discovered that her son had been diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and would need to be admitted to the hospital for observation. “My world collapsed in front of me. A whirlwind of emotions passed through my body and I didn’t know what to think at the time. I called my husband and there were a few minutes in silence, because no words came out. I was very afraid that the worst would happen. happened. We warned all our family and started a chain of prayers in favor of Anthony’s life”, he said.

know more

After three days in the hospital, the patient showed no changes. “The clot was still there, but it was, yes, good news, because there was no major change in it, which was what the doctors feared”, celebrated Francielle. With a good evolution, Anthony was discharged and began to be under observation at home.

Anthony spent three days in hospital (Photo: Personal Archive)

The mother also mentioned that she took her son to a neurologist and discovered that he had also had a fracture: “If the hematoma had more changes, it would have had to be surgically intervened. And as for the fracture, it did not affect any important organ and she would close by itself with up to two months”.

Fortunately, Anthony’s condition has improved and doctors have concluded that he will not need surgery. However, the mother said that experts warned that the boy could be left with some sequelae: “The skull is sensitive for the rest of his life with such a strong beat. Then he may have convulsions and a state of high fever in a strong crisis of crying and in another fall. Many families let these falls pass, they do not look for a health professional. And, later on, the sequels come and many do not know the causes”, highlighted the mother. “That’s why it’s important to seek emergency care and perform a control exam after a head hit,” she added.

After the scare, Francielle seeks to raise the awareness of other parents: “It is difficult for us mothers to keep everything under our control. But care is still too little. A simple game can end badly. a diagnosis is better than later trying to look for the cause of it”, he declared.

What are the signs that the child should be taken to the hospital after hitting their head?

According to pediatrician Ana Escobar, columnist for CRESCER, hitting your head is always worrying. In the most serious situations, in which the child becomes unconscious, the tip is to avoid moving it (including the head) and immediately call Samu. In all other cases, attention should be paid to the state of consciousness after the crash. If the child shows signs of drowsiness, he should be taken to the emergency room. If it happens close to bedtime, there is no point in forcibly leaving her awake, as it will not be possible to assess whether or not there is a lowering of consciousness. When in doubt, a medical evaluation is best. Another symptom that draws attention is vomiting. In this case, it should also be taken to the PS. Banging the head can be very dangerous, even if the child does not show symptoms.

If you have or know a story you want to share with CRESCER, send it to our e-mail address [email protected]

Learn how to subscribe to Crescer to have access to our exclusive content