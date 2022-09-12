Kiev advances in the war; understand the counteroffensive

The celebration of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who mocked Russia, according to the Associated Press, saying that “showing your back is the best they can do”, is motivated by a rapid advance of Ukrainian troops in recent days. The counteroffensive is recognized by the Russians themselves.

Today, Zelensky said his forces had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers in a rapid counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine. That means Kiev’s forces more than tripled their gains in just over 24 hours.

Yesterday, Russia announced a troop withdrawal from the Kharkiv region – retreating from strategically vital areas in northeastern Ukraine marks Moscow’s biggest battlefield defeat since its forces were forced out of Kiev’s outskirts in March.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it was withdrawing forces from two areas in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in recent days.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balaklia and Izium areas in the Kharkiv region to the neighboring Donetsk region.

The announcement of the Russian withdrawal came hours after Ukrainian troops captured the northernmost city of Kupiansk, the only railway hub supplying Russia’s entire frontline in northeastern Ukraine. That left thousands of Russian soldiers abruptly without supplies on a stretch of the war front that has seen some of the most intense battles of the conflict.

Videos shared on social media by the Ukrainian Armed Forces show soldiers hoisting the country’s flags in different cities recaptured by Kiev’s soldiers.

The town of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, is liberated by Ukrainian troops!

The Commander of Ukrainian Land Forces, Hero of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi is leading the Ukrainian offensive in this sector.

The Ukrainian flag has been raised in the town centre. pic.twitter.com/zQ8ngDitZw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 10, 2022

Ukraine shuts down Europe’s biggest nuclear plant

Today, Ukraine has achieved another objective during the war: shutting down the last of the six reactors that were still in operation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently occupied by Russian troops. As a result, the plant was disconnected from the electricity grid and stopped generating electricity.

The largest nuclear plant in Europe was taken over by Russian forces in the first days of their invasion of the neighboring country, and became the scene of violent fighting after attacks by local troops to try to regain control of the plant.

According to Energoatom, the shutdown was possible after the restoration of electricity supply to the plant, which had been cut on Monday due to fighting in the region. The agency said one of the lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian national electricity grid was restored on Saturday night, allowing the company to shut down the last reactor.

The operation took place a few days after the release of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) inspectors’ report on the conditions at the site. The UN mission that inspected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant warned of security threats that could result in radiation leaks, after reporting “extensive damage” to some structures.

Putin is charged after advance

Russian nationalists angrily urged President Vladimir Putin today to make immediate changes to secure victory in Ukraine’s war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine.

As Russian forces abandoned city by city on Saturday, Putin inaugurated Europe’s largest Ferris wheel in a Moscow park as fireworks lit up the sky over Red Square to celebrate the city’s founding in 1147.

In an 11-minute voicemail posted on the messaging app Telegram, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally whose troops are campaigning in Ukraine, ruled out the loss of Izium, a key supply hub. But he admitted the campaign was not going as planned.

“If today or tomorrow no changes are made in the conduct of the special military operation, I will be forced to go to the leadership of the country to explain the situation,” Kadyrov said.

*With information from Reuters, Deutsche Welle and BBC News