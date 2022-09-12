King Charles III reportedly ordered public appearance of Princes William and Harry with their wives

Siblings walked for about 40 minutes on the outskirts of Windsor Castle with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and a possible reconciliation was speculated.

The first public appearance of prince william and Kate Middleton with prince harry and Meghan Markle attracted the attention of the world and generated speculation that the brothers would have reconciled after the death of queen elizabeth II. However, they would only have left together by order of now. King Charles III. According to the British portal daily mailWilliam invited Harry for a walk around the Windsor Castle after receiving a phone call from his father. Accompanied by their wives, the princes walked for about 40 minutes. They saw up close the tributes paid to their grandmother, who died at the age of 96 last Thursday, 8, and interacted with the crowd gathered in the streets of England. Royal family experts believe that this moment could indeed represent a change in the brothers’ relationship. The relationship between them would be strained since Harry left England with his family to live in the United States and began to give interviews talking about the royal family. When the Queen died, Harry and Meghan were already in Europe attending a series of charity events. It is believed that the couple had no plans to meet William and Kate on this trip. A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed only that it was the Prince of Wales who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate on the public walk.