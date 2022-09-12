King Charles III speaks to British Parliament for the first time: ‘I feel the weight of history’

A short speech was given on Monday morning in Westminster before he left for engagements linked to the vigil for Elizabeth II.

Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP

King Charles III spoke about the weight of history in having to assume his mother’s post



O King Charles III73 years old, spoke for the first time in the British parliament on the morning of this Monday, 12, highlighting that he feels “the weight of History” after the death of his mother, the queen elizabeth II. “Before you, I cannot help but feel the weight of the History that surrounds us and that reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which the members of the two Chambers dedicate themselves with such commitment”, said the monarch to the House of Commons and the Chamber of Deputies. of the Lords, gathered at Westminster. The king, accompanied by his wife, Queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles, gave a quick speech of about five minutes and then moved on to his next appointments linked to the vigil for his mother. Elizabeth II died last Thursday, 8, at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s summer residence in Scotland. The subjects will be able to pay their condolences in the coming days before the monarch’s coffin, starting with a vigil in Scotland. O UK prepares for the Queen’s farewell at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey next Monday, the 19th.

