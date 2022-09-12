King Charles III will not have to pay tax of more than R$3 billion; understand

King Charles III will not have to pay inheritance tax on the estate of the Duchy of Lancaster, which he inherited from Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. According to the Business Insider website, the monarch automatically receives ownership due to a rule that allows the transfer of assets from one sovereign to another.

In order to take possession of the inheritance, the new king will not have to pay a tax that would come out in the amount of more than US$ 750 million (about R$ 3.8 billion) due to a rule introduced by the UK government in 1993 to prevent the royal family’s assets from being liquidated if two monarchs die in a short period of time.

The clause states that members of the royal family are not required to pay a 40% tax on properties valued at more than £325,000. The provision was first exercised in 2002, when Queen Elizabeth II’s mother died and passed on assets worth around $80 million to her, which included a collection of Fabergé eggs.

The Duchy of Lancaster holds thousands of hectares in England and Wales, including key urban developments, historic buildings, farmland, natural areas and a portfolio of financial investments. He is the monarch’s main source of income and generated £24 million in revenue last year.

The Duchy of Cornwall, which previously belonged to Charles, passes to Prince William. The property was valued at over US$1 billion, around R$5 billion.