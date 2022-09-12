Know the main types of indebtedness among Brazilians

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

In August, the number of Brazilians in debt reached a record level. About 79% of families have debts to pay, according to data from the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). Among the payment methods, the credit card remains the main source of debt.

The research in question takes into account the post-dated check, credit card, overdraft, personal and payroll loan, store booklet and installments related to cars and houses.

Indebtedness modalities

The credit card remains the leader among the types of indebtedness among Brazilians, with 85.3% in the analyzed period. Last month, in July, the percentage was the same. That is, expenses involving the use of credit cards did not grow among families.

However, store-specific cards and cards drew attention. Since May of this year, the number of debts related to these media has been growing in the country. In August, 19.8% of accounts payable came from booklets and store cards.

This happens in the midst of reducing credit card related debt. Brazilians began to seek more viable credit options, with lower interest rates. According to the Central Bank, the credit card had the second highest interest rate hike in a year.

In this sense, credit options and booklets continue to be the main types of indebtedness among Brazilians, as the research points out.

delinquency grew

Bad debt also recorded an increase in the month of August. According to the survey, about 29.6% of families are currently in default. It is the highest number recorded in the historical series. Of the total, 10.8% stated that they will not be able to pay the bills and, therefore, will remain with the status.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Tips to avoid debt

Faced with this scenario in which more than half of Brazilian homes are in debt, Serasa has developed a series of rules that can help to avoid this situation that plagues the lives of families. Check out.

Pay attention to the number of credit cards. Having too many cards can get in the way of controlling finances;

If you have more than one card, know the purpose of all of them and don’t ask for more if you don’t need it;

Pay attention to expiration dates. Try to pay the bills on time. In addition to avoiding “dirtying” the name, credibility increases in the market and new benefits appear;

Use Federal Government benefits to pay off debts. The 13th and the Emergency Saque of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) are good options.

Monitor CPF status. If the name is negative, it is possible to use Serasa Limpa Nome to renegotiate debts with better conditions;

Write down all expenses in order to have greater control over expenses;

Use the 50/30/20 rule to split your expenses. It consists of allocating 50% of income to essential services, 30% to variable expenses and 20% to an emergency reserve.

