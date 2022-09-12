Know the signs of poor blood circulation

Poor blood circulation is a very common problem everywhere. One of her risks is the development of coronary artery disease and cerebrovascular disease, which can cause a stroke or heart attack. Among the risk factors, high blood pressure and high cholesterol stand out.

Knowing the signals given by your body is extremely important. Find out what are the signs that the body gives about poor blood circulation and stay tuned for your health.

Signs of poor blood circulation: notice them!

Veins are like the road that blood takes to get back to the heart after delivering oxygen to all the tissues in the body. This passage is what we call the blood circulation.

When there is a problem with this circulation, such as a narrowing or blockage of the veins, venous insufficiency occurs. Usually those who present this problem are people who spend a lot of time on their feet, pregnant women or individuals with obesity.

Smoking, obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are predisposing factors for venous insufficiency, but there are other cases, such as blood clots, chemotherapy patients or those who take continuous medication that can generate this condition.

Even if you don’t meet any of these requirements or don’t know you do, you may be able to identify some of the signs below in yourself. Read them below:

Swollen calf and feet

Usually at the end of the day, when people rest after work or school, the entire area below the knees is swollen. Gravity and pressure exerted on the legs can cause this condition. Doctors usually order diuretics to treat this swelling, that is, to reduce symptoms.

Frequent numbness in the feet or legs

Some symptoms such as tingling, numbness or coldness are signs of poor arterial circulation. It is common for them to appear right after resting from an activity, such as a walk. A vascular surgeon can assess whether this is happening beyond normal and whether any surgical or drug intervention is needed.

Rare: Cold, pale fingers

Normally, due to gravity, circulatory problems are more noticeable in the legs, but they can also affect the hands or upper limbs. This condition is rare because of the proximity of the fingers to the heart, which facilitates the rapid transport of oxygen and blood to this location.

If you still feel cold fingers and see them pale, it is necessary to go to the doctor – especially a rheumatologist – and take photographs of the hands during the evidence of symptoms.