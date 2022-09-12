Latam will once again charge for extra baggage when boarding flights departing from Argentina and Bolivia

In a note to travel agencies, Latam informed that it has reactivated the extra charge for baggage at airports in Argentina* and Bolivia, in cases where the customer of the international flight, who purchased the ticket at the Basic fare, appears at the shipment with additional or non-standard volumes allowed.

The Basic fare, whose boarding is in group 6, has only one small suitcase or backpack as a deductible. In addition, LATAM’s standardized measurements are available on its website. For what is outside these rules, airport staff are advised to charge a fee at the gate, for dispatch of the item in the aircraft hold.

In the note, Latam says that the agencies should recommend that the traveler buys his hand or checked luggage in advance in order to obtain better prices.

* According to the company, the rule does not apply to the most central airport in Buenos Aires (Argentina), the Aeroparque.






