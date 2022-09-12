League of Legends Worlds 2022 groups are revealed and LOUD will face Fnatic’s Group A

This weekend (10th and 11th) the last regional competitions of the competitive scene of League of Legends (LoL) and, with that, the groups of Entry Phase of World Cup 2022 (Worlds 2022) were drawn. The Brazilians from LOUD fell in Group A, which has the fnatic3rd place in Europe.

Group A will have teams: Fnatic (3rd in Europe), Evil Geniuses (3rd in North America), Beyond Gaming (2nd in Pacific), DetonatioN FocusMe (1st in Japan), Chiefs Esports Club (1st in Oceania) and LOUD (1st in Brazil). Group B has strong teams, such as DRX (4th in Korea), Royal Never Give Up (4th in China), Saigon Buffalo (2nd in Vietnam), MAD Lions (4th in Europe), İstanbul Wildcats (1st in Turkey) and Isurus (1st in Latin America).

Only four teams from the Entry Stage will qualify for the Group Stage, which will have four groups with four teams each, three already defined between the major leagues and one team from the previous stage. Among those already classified are:

– Group A: Cloud9, T1 and Edward Gaming;

– Group B: JD Gaming, G2 Esports and DWG KIA;

– Group C: Rogue, Top Esports and GAM Esports;

– Group D: Gen.G, CTBC Flying Oyster and 100 Thieves.

LoL Worlds 2022 kicks off on September 29th and the grand finale takes place on November 5th. The match schedule will be revealed in the future on the official communication channels of the LoL Esports (in English) and CBOL (in Portuguese).