Leather economy drives small towns in Bahia’s hinterland | Rural Globe

The culture of cowboys is present in cordel literature, which brings pride and courage to face the challenges of this profession in the backlands of Bahia.

Just like the cordel, which passes through different generations, the The leather cycle reinforces the ties of this tradition through artisans and drives the economy in the municipalities of Bahia.

In Uauá, cordel is part of the family of retired cowboy Jaime Ribeiro. He was literate through the verses and is married to Fátima, who is a cordelist. Their daughter Erica, who prefers to be called Pok, followed in her parents’ footsteps and is a poet. His son-in-law Heitor Rodrigues wrote a book in honor of the cowboys.

Artisans are also responsible for transmitting popular knowledge and driving the economy. In Jaguarari, for example, they are responsible for making most of the leather goods in the region.

The artisans Josino Duarte and his son Pedro Borges work in their backyard and make the cowboy’s complete uniform. In the same region, José Alves is the only one to make horse saddles. He learned the craft from his father and, as he is unable to pass the knowledge on to other people, his creations are in danger of becoming collector’s objects.

To preserve this cultural wealth, historian Danilo Rodrigues, who is the grandson of a cowboy, created the Museu do Vaqueiro. With more than 2,000 pieces, the space aims to encourage young people to be part of this history and pass the knowledge on to future generations.

