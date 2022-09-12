Liniker sings and fights prejudice at the festival

Singer Liniker cried today when opening the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio after talking about the importance of representation. The artist attracted a good audience in the early hours of the last day of the festival.

Thank you so much for being here in the first hour. So many people who have followed me for so many years. This day is very important. I am thrilled and fulfilled to do my job with excellence for you, that some say that black people, black transvestites, Brazilian women cannot

Today is women’s day at Rock in Rio. The Sunset Stage will still have shows by Macy Gray and Ludmilla. Mundo makes room for Ivete Sangalo and ends with Dua Lipa.

How and where to watch Rock in Rio 2022 concerts

Festival fans will be able to enjoy the shows from their home or wherever they are through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo on night schedule.

Everything is being broadcast across channels and platforms.

multishow: Live broadcast from Palco Mundo and Sunset today from 3 pm.

channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.

TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s program after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.