Little Post Malone fan meets journalist who put him on his shoulders to see the idol’s show | Rock in Rio

It was raining insistently in the City of Rock last Saturday night (3). Eduardo Mayrink, 10, didn’t care. He sang the songs of the idol Post Malone out loud. His problem wasn’t the rain: Eduardo could only see a tiny bit of the stage when he jumped as high as he could. His 1.40m tall turned him into a mere listener of the show, behind the human barrier of bodies much bigger than him.

That’s when journalist Matheus Maciel, 26, saw the scene. With his 1.93m, he had no doubts: he put the boy on his shoulders and created a makeshift box for the boy he didn’t even know. The story went viral on social media and, on Saturday night (10), the protagonists met again at Rock in Rio.

“It was really amazing to see him again. What he did was immense for me”, says Eduardo, who sometimes seems like a small philosopher, such is the level of his vocabulary and his reflections on life.

2 of 2 Little Post Malone fan meets journalist who put him on his shoulders — Photo: Ike Santos/Disclosure Little Post Malone fan meets journalist who put him on his shoulders — Photo: Ike Santos/Disclosure

The boy met Post Malone through his older brother Hugo, 18. He liked it so much that today he even participates in a fan club on the internet. He says that listening to the idol brings him an “affective memory” of his brother, who moved to Ouro Preto (MG).

Amidst the excitement at last week’s show, the boy felt someone tap his shoulder. It was Matheus, who had noticed her emotion – and, above all, her difficulty.

The journalist approached Eduardo and his cousin, Ana Laura, who was accompanying him, offering her shoulders. For about 20 minutes, Eduardo saw the idol from the front – and the sea of ​​people from above. Afterwards, Matheus repeated the gesture of lifting him up for the final part of the show, so that he could see the closing and the fireworks.

After reporting the story on his social networks, Matheus was surprised by the repercussion, but he was even happier when he made contact with Eduardo’s family. Ana Laura sent a video of the moment when the little one was up there: “I was the only one who didn’t see how Eduardo reacted, since he was on top of me. The video showed me how cool this whole story was”, says Matheus.