Londrina beats Chapecoense and puts pressure on Vasco in Serie B

photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/ Londrina EC. With the result, Londrina is in fifth place, with 44 points, just one behind Vasco, the first team within the access zone for Serie A This Saturday, Londrina and Chapecoense faced each other for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. At Estdio do Café, Tubaro won 2-1 with goals from Joo Paulo and Gustavo Vilar. Perotti wrote it down for the people of Santa Catarina.

In the first half, Tubaro opened the scoring after just four minutes. Caprini kicked hard from outside the area, the ball deflected into Marcelo Freitas and Gustavo Vilar touched the back of the net.

In the second stage, in the 27th minute, Santa Catarina reached a tie. Fernando crossed, Chrystian deflected and Perotti appeared at the second post to push into the goal.

At 35, Londrina had a penalty in their favor after Fernando’s foul on Jeferson inside the area. Joo Paulo took charge and put Tubaro in front again.

Chapecoense is also given a maximum penalty at 45. However, the initial score was reversed after a VAR review.

In the next round, Londrina will visit Tombense, on Friday, at 9:30 pm (from Brasília). Chapecoense, in turn, receives the CSA, on Saturday (17/9), at 11 am (from Brasilia).