Long awaited, payment of AUXÍLIO BRASIL in September has confirmed DATES

After a pause in releases, the payment of the September installments of the Brazil aid will be done again in the next few days. According to the official benefit calendar, the first program payment this month occurs for beneficiaries who have a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 1.

First of all, it is important to note that the Auxílio Brasil September calendar will start on Monday (19/09). In addition to the benefit, the Federal Government also released the payment of the gas voucher of R$110 for a total of 5.6 million families. However, payments of this benefit only return in the month of October.

Currently, around 21 million vulnerable Brazilians will receive the minimum amount of R$600 from Aid Brazil. The additional R$200 for the program, which raises the minimum benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, will be valid until December.

The increase in the amount of the Auxílio Brasil payment is part of what is foreseen in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) and provides for expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in measures to help the poor population and some professional categories.

Auxílio Brasil payments of R$600 in September and the Official Calendar

With the definition of non-anticipation of the calendar, the Federal Government indicates that the transfers of September will start even from the next 19th.

O Brazil aid of September is fixed in minimum installments in the amount of R$600. This is because the PEC of the increase in Brazil Aid 600 provides for payment with an increase only from this month of August.

As informed, the Aid Brazil amount for September is fixed in minimum installments of 600 reais. See all payment dates below (for this month):

Calendar September Assistance Brazil:

September 19: Users with final NIS 1

September 20: Users with final NIS 2

September 21: Users with NIS End 3

September 22: Users with NIS End 4

September 23: Users with final NIS 5

September 26: Users with final NIS 6

September 27: Users with final NIS 7

September 28: Users with final NIS 8

September 29: Users with final NIS 9

September 30: Users with final NIS 0

Who gets?

There are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must seek a CRAS for registration, without guarantee of receiving.

The benefit is intended for families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105. Those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income of between R$105.01 and R$210.

Brazil Aid payment inquiry

By phone

The beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship’s telephone number 121;

In addition, the beneficiary can also call the Caixa service center, by phone 111.

by apps

First, in the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS);

Finally, in the Caixa Tem app (available for free download for Android and iOS).