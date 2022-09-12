Lotofácil de Independência: of the 79 winning bets, 45 are individual; each winner will receive more than R$ 2.2 million | lotteries

The total value of the tender, from BRL 180 millionis divided between all winners and those who had between 14 and 11 hits.

São Paulo was the state with the highest number of winning bets, with 15. then comes Minas Geraiswith nine bets that hit the fifteen tens.

São Paulo gamblers also lead the number of individual winners: 12 people made simple bets and will take, alone, more than R$ 2.2 million.

Following are the players from Minas Gerais: among the state’s nine winners, seven were singles.

Mato Grosso is the third state in the overall list of winners, with six winning games, two of which are singles.

The pool is the modality that allows group betting. According to Lotofácil rules, it is possible to carry out a pool with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 8 odds (participants) for bets consisting of 15 numbers.

The maximum number of bettors per pool increases according to the volume of numbers bet. To play games with 20 numbers, for example, the maximum number of participants reaches 100.

This is the case of a bet made in the capital of Paraná, Curitiba, which matched 15 Lotofácil numbers in a 20-number game, with 100 participants in the pool. This is the group that will make the biggest division among the 79 winning bets of the contest.

Considering the value of R$ 2,248,149.10 of the prize, each one of the quota holders must take home just over R$ 22 thousand.

The second largest group to share the jackpot is a winning bet in the capital of Ceará, Fortaleza. With 50 people, each one should bring, in all, almost R$ 45 thousand.

See the winning dozens (in the order they were drawn): 24 – 22 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 17 – 08 – 20 – 11 – 16 – 15 – 01 – 10 – 12 – 03

The winners, according to Caixa, are:

Internet: 6 bets

Alagoas: 2 bets

Amazon: 1 bet

Bahia: 3 bets

Ceará: 2 bets

Federal District: 3 bets

Holy Spirit: 1 bet

Goiás: 4 bets

Maranhao: 3 bets

Minas Gerais: 9 bets

Mato Grosso do Sul: 1 bet

Mato Grosso: 6 bets

Para: 4 bets

Paraiba: 1 bet

Pernambuco: 1 bet

Paraná: 4 bets

Rio de Janeiro: 3 bets

Rio Grande do Norte: 4 bets

Roraima: 1 bet

Rio Grande do Sul: 2 bets

Santa Catarina: 1 bet

Sao Paulo: 15 bets

Tocantins: 2 bets

2 of 2 Lotofácil de Independência numbers, drawn this Saturday (10) — Photo: Disclosure/Caixa Lotofácil de Independência numbers, drawn this Saturday (10) — Photo: Disclosure/Caixa

Lotofácil de Independência also awarded prizes to those who scored between 14 and 11 correct answers.

14 hits – 12,202 winning bets, R$ 1,118.16

13 hits – 378,406 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits – 4,292,807 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits – 22,099,555 winning bets, BRL 5.00

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.