Ludmilla performs at night, Juliette gathers the crowd and Igor Rickly in a skirt

Rock in Rio 2022 ended this Sunday (11) in Rio de Janeiro

The festival featured shows by Ludmilla, Dua Lipa, Lexa and Anna

Celebrities Enjoyed With Their Family And Yahoo Tells You Everything That Happened

Rock in Rio 2022 came to an end this Sunday (11) with the apotheotic show of ludmilla on the Sunset Stage and Dua Lipa no Mundo, as well as Lexa at Espaço Favela and Anna at New Dance Order.

After seven days of festival, divided into two weeks, Yahoo tells you behind the scenes of the famous last night!

breaking taboo

Igor Rickly and the woman, Aline Wirley, were present on the last day of Rock in Rio. To honor the festival this Sunday (11), the couple bet on an all black look. “It was a joint choice”, delivered the actor in the Heineken lounge.

Igor was at the event in a skirt. The artist joined the trend that became fashionable among men and spoke about breaking the taboo.

“It’s increasingly important that we treat it naturally. It’s a piece of clothing, it doesn’t determine anyone’s character. We have to gain more and more space for fashion to communicate this place of freedom, of positivity,” he declared.

shared closet

Flavia Viana enjoyed Rock in Rio with her daughter, Sabrina. The former BBB is married to Marcelo Zangrandi, with whom she has two-year-old Gabriel.

“I like that Rock in Rio is this mix of fashion music. I put on these boots to give the Rock and Roll look. I left my husband with my son and came to enjoy it with my daughter. Tonight is girls’ night”, stated in the Heineken box.

During the chat, the 38-year-old presenter revealed that she shares her wardrobe with the 20-year-old heiress. “I wear her clothes and she wears mine. She sends me a picture all the time asking if I like the look. Sabrina works with this on her Instagram. She’s super independent. I’m very proud!”, she said.

free in fashion

On the air in the soap opera “Cara e Coragem”, Bruno Fagundes took great care in the production to enjoy the shows and explained how the way of dressing relates to his personality.

“I really like dressing up, following trends. I think I show a little of my personality through my clothes. A person needs to feel good in their own skin, in their body, with their life, with their truth. a look. It’s high time we let go of these structures, which not only suffocate a lot, but kill, oppress and marginalize”, he highlighted at the Heineken stand.

queen of the favela

Investment of R$ 2 million and the presentation of a new era marked the debut of ludmilla at the Rock in Rio 2022. The singer performed as the main attraction of the sunset stage, this Sunday (11), and, before the show, he gave some details to the Yahoo about the show that promised to surprise the audience of the City of Rock (and it did).

“It’s going to be a new era about what I’m going to talk about in the songs. A new era of beats, of vibrations, is different”, begins the artist, who guaranteed a new speech in her repertoire. “Regarding the show, bringing big things, effects, pyrotechnics, dancers, band, we’ve been doing this for a while. It’s going to be the new era about chat. More mature. Confident woman”, she adds.

united cacti

After Tiago Leifert announced the victory of Juliette Freire at “BBB21”, nothing else was the same in the life of Paraíba. But, she confesses that she didn’t imagine going this far in such a short time. This is because the singer is responsible for ending the activities of the Rock in Rio 2022 when performing at Arena Itaú this Sunday (11).

in conversation with the Yahoo, backstage at the festival, Juliette opened her heart about living the experience of being an attraction at the event, as she released her first EP in September last year. “Imagine, in one year of my career, I’m already here on the Rock in Rio stage. It seems like a fairy tale. This has been my life. I’m very anxious and, by chance, I’m going to close Rock in Rio. is so much bigger than I even dreamed of”, declare

firm and strong

Thales Bretas you may have given yourself a new opportunity to fall in love. That’s because the doctor was seen accompanied by the singer Silva at the Rock in Rio 2022 after rumors that they would be living a romance.

On Saturday night (10), the doctor confirmed to the press that the two are getting to know each other and, this Sunday (11), when talking to the Yahoo, Paulo Gustavo’s widower commented on the new affair. “I need to be happy. That’s what I said, we’re getting to know each other. Let’s go little by little,” he declared.

