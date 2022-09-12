Ludmilla wears Brazil shirt and asks to “make the L”

Closing the Sunset Stage on the last day of Rock in Rio, Ludmilla wore a Brazil shirt in the final stretch of the show to sing her oldest hits.
During the performance, she asked fans to make the “L”.
Ludmilla didn’t make any mention if the “L” was a reference to her name, but fans heeded her request and made the “L” with her hands.
On other occasions, Ludmilla has defended former president and candidate Luís Inácio Lula da Silva and even posed with him.
“My Fora Bolsonaro in Lollapalooza was not just a fad. I’ve been watching and understanding what’s going on in politics and what needs to be changed for a long time. In the face of everything that’s happening, you can’t ignore it,” he wrote on Twitter. at the time.
“Do you understand that I was invited to meet the ex-future president (Lula) with my wife and we were super welcomed, as it should be? Both for him and for the future first lady. That’s what I want for myself and for the mine. And to finish: neutral is shampoo, kisses”, concluded.
Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its last day with a 100% female line-up; see photos
1 / 14
Audience on the last day of RiR
Public attends and protests in favor of presidential candidate Lula, at Liniker’s concert, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
two / 14
liner
Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
3 / 14
Liniker cries on the Sunset stage
Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
4 / 14
Tribute to Elza Soares
Show “Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares”, brought together Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart’nália on the Sunset Stage
Zô Guimarães/UOL
5 / 14
Audience at the tribute show
The public is present on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio, in a show that honors Elza Soares
Zô Guimarães/UOL
6 / 14
Ivete Sangalo on the Mundo Stage
Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 14
Ivete Sangalo
Ivete Sangalo sings her hits when opening the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
8 / 14
Ivete Sangalo and her son
Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band, before they begin the performance of the song “Quando a Chuva Passar”
Playback/Multishow
9 / 14
Macy Gray on the Sunset Stage
Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 14
Macy Gray
Singing her classics, Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
11 / 14
Rita Ora on the World stage
Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
12 / 14
Rita Ora
The singer Rita Ora performed on the Mundo stage and packed a crowd with her hits, during the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
13 / 14
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba
Zô Guimarães/UOL
14 / 14
Megan Thee Stallion on stage
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio