Ludmilla wears Brazil shirt and asks to “make the L”

Closing the Sunset Stage on the last day of Rock in Rio, Ludmilla wore a Brazil shirt in the final stretch of the show to sing her oldest hits.

During the performance, she asked fans to make the “L”.

Ludmilla didn’t make any mention if the “L” was a reference to her name, but fans heeded her request and made the “L” with her hands.

On other occasions, Ludmilla has defended former president and candidate Luís Inácio Lula da Silva and even posed with him.

“My Fora Bolsonaro in Lollapalooza was not just a fad. I’ve been watching and understanding what’s going on in politics and what needs to be changed for a long time. In the face of everything that’s happening, you can’t ignore it,” he wrote on Twitter. at the time.

“Do you understand that I was invited to meet the ex-future president (Lula) with my wife and we were super welcomed, as it should be? Both for him and for the future first lady. That’s what I want for myself and for the mine. And to finish: neutral is shampoo, kisses”, concluded.

