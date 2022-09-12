Lula and Marina Silva meet and address the environmental cause – Politica

Marina handed Lula a document with proposals (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Lula)

The presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met, this Sunday (11/9), with Marina Silva (Rede), who was Minister of the Environment during part of his government. The former senator for Acre, now a candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, brought Lula a document with proposals related to the environmental agenda.”Today, at my invitation, after many years, I met Marina Silva again. since when we met. We talked for two hours and she presented me with proposals for a more sustainable, fairer Brazil that protects the environment again,” he said on Twitter.

Today, at my invitation, after many years, I met again with @MarinaSilva. We remember our history, since when we met. We talked for two hours and she presented me with proposals for a more sustainable, fairer Brazil that will once again protect the environment. pic.twitter.com/lPEas0pmjZ %u2014 Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) September 11, 2022

Former PT member, Marina ran for Palácio do Planalto in 2010, 2014 and 2018 – for PV, PSB and Rede, respectively. She moved away from PT leadership over time and, during the 2014 election, was one of the targets of Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) campaign.

This year, the Network makes up Lula’s coalition. Last month, Marina did not rule out giving personal support to the candidate.

to the newspaper “The State of São Paulo”she stated that, in democracy, people “talk over proposals” and highlighted that “divergences are not an impediment to dialogue”.

The “Political Beabá”

The Beabá da Política series gathered the main questions about elections in 22 videos and reports that answer these questions in a direct and easy to understand way. An increasing demand, especially among the younger Brazilian electorate. The reports are available on the website of the State of Mines and on Portal Uai and the videos on our profiles on TikTok, Instagram, Kwai and YouTube.