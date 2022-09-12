Lula meets Marina Silva ‘after many years’ and receives proposals

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met with former minister Marina Silva (Rede) this Sunday, 11, and received proposals for the environment. The reunion was the first step towards a possible rapprochement between the two.

In a post on social media, Lula stressed that the invitation to the meeting “after many years” came from him. “We remember our history, since when we met. We talked for two hours and she presented me with proposals for a more sustainable, fairer Brazil that will once again protect the environment”, wrote the PT candidate. “It was a good and necessary conversation where I was able to present proposals for a fairer and more sustainable Brazil”, said the former Minister of the Environment.

Marina, candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, has not yet declared public support for Lula in the presidential race. Her party, the Network, is part of the coalition that is with the former president. The former minister, however, was the target of harsh criticism from Lula and the PT in 2014, when she ran for president with Dilma Rousseff (PT).

The former president had already been waving to Marina in recent weeks. ANDn a visit to the Museum of the Amazon on August 31, in Manaus, Lula stated that he has respect and admiration for his former ally. “I have no problem talking to Marina. By the way I found out that Marina is living less than 3 streets from my house. We can meet anytime, let’s see who makes the best coffee,” she said.

After the meeting, Lula and Marina Silva scheduled a press conference this Monday, at 11 am, in São Paulo.

