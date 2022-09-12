Lula meets with former environment minister Marina Silva

On Twitter, PT published a photo with the former senator and said he talked for two hours about sustainability proposals

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Sunday (11.Sep.2022) with former Minister of the Environment Marina Silva (Rede-SP) and current candidate for federal deputy. According to PT, the agenda of the conversation was about proposals for sustainability in Brazil.

“Today, at my invitation, after many years, I met Marina Silva again. We remember our history, since when we met. We talked for two hours and she presented me with proposals for a more sustainable, fairer Brazil that will once again protect the environment”, published Lula, on his Twitter profile.

In several campaign speeches, the PT member waved at the former minister. Marina’s explicit support would be important because PT has promoted itself as the candidate of a broad front. Whenever he can, he displays the allies from outside the left that he has coalesced.

Marina was Minister of the Environment in the Lula government, but left the party and started to have a conflicting relationship with the PT. In 2014, when she was running for president against Dilma Rousseff, she was the target of a harsh PT campaign.

After this Sunday’s meeting (September 11), the PT announced that former President Lula (PT) and candidate for federal deputy Marina Silva will grant an interview on Monday (September 12, 2022), at 11 am, in São Paulo.

SQUID WAVES TO MARINA

The Sustainability Network officially declared support for Lula on April 28, but without the presence of the former minister. However, the PT made waves to try to attract her.

On May 7, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), one of the main names in the party, told the Power 360 that Lula’s conversation with Marina should take place soon.

Recently, on August 31, in the Amazon, Lula said he had “respect and admiration” by the former minister.

“I have no problem talking to Marina. By the way I found out that Marina is living less than 3 streets from my house. We can meet at any time, let’s see who makes the best coffee.”said.