Man denies lunch box to Lula’s voter and video generates criticism | Itapetininga and Region

A video in which a businessman says he will stop delivering lunchboxes to a woman who declared her vote for candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in Itapeva (SP), reverberated on social media this weekend.

The images were recorded by the businessman himself after a food delivery at the house of a resident of the city, in Jardim Bonfiglioli (look above). According to the woman’s family, identified as Ilza Ramos Rodrigues, the cleaning lady used to receive lunch boxes from the businessman every Wednesday.

“She stayed with three and helped two more families. He always took a picture to show that he was delivering the donations, only this time he came with the camera recording and it even scared her”, says Ilza’s niece, Greyce Kelly Ramos Rodrigues.

As determined by g1, the man who appears in the video is Cassio Cenali, owner of a feed factory. He is affiliated with Itapeva’s PTB party, but is not a candidate for any political office.

The entrepreneur carries out a social project that delivers food to vulnerable people in the municipality. This Sunday (11), he apologized for the recording and said he is sorry.

1 of 4 Itapeva businessman goes viral when he says in a video that he will stop delivering lunchboxes to PT — Photo: Personal archive Itapeva businessman goes viral when he says in a video that he will stop delivering lunchboxes to PT – Photo: Personal archive

There is no information on where the video was originally published, but it was played on the Jornalistas Livres’ Twitter account and had repercussions on social media. In the video, the businessman asks who the woman will vote for president in this year’s elections, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or Lula (PT).

Then, when the woman answers that she is going to vote for the PT candidate, the man says: “Lula? So ‘okay’ well, she’s Lula, as of today she doesn’t have a lunch box anymore. It’s the last lunch box that comes here. You ask Lula now, ok?”

The video shows that the resident even asked if the man was telling the truth, and he confirms: “Really, really. ‘Okay’, guys? No more lunchboxes here, she’ll ask Lula, ‘okay’?

Ilza’s niece said that, after recording the video, her aunt called her nervous, reporting what had happened. According to the family, after turning off the camera, the businessman said nothing more to the resident, got into his car and left.

“She thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t, because the other week he didn’t bring a lunch box anymore. She was even waiting the other Wednesday to see if she would come, but she didn’t,” says Greyce.

The situation generated revolt on social media, and several people mobilized to find the woman who appears in the video and help her with donations. Politicians and celebrities shared the video.

2 of 4 Lula (PT) spoke about Itapeva’s video on Twitter — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction Lula (PT) spoke about Itapeva’s video on Twitter — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction

On Twitter, candidate Lula wrote: “Hunger is to blame for the lack of commitment on the part of those who govern the country. Denying help to someone who is going through difficulties due to political disagreement is a lack of humanity. My solidarity with this lady and her family. Brazil will have better days again.”

3 of 4 MST also spoke about the situation of Itapeva on Twitter — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction MST also spoke about the situation of Itapeva on Twitter — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction

The Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) also spoke about the situation on Twitter and proposed to donate food from the Agrarian Reform, produced by the settled families.

4 of 4 Artists repudiated the attitude of the Itapeva businessman on Twitter — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction Artists repudiated the attitude of the businessman from Itapeva on Twitter — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction

Presenter Luciano Huck said: “Hunger has no ideology. We need to strengthen what unites us and not what separates us. This ridiculous attitude is regrettable and inhumane. Help me get to this lady, please? I want to help her. Let’s go make a chain of good for her?”

The singer Daniela Mercury also spoke, as well as the singer Pablo Vittar and the comedian Antonio Tabet. (look above).

See more news on g1 Itapetininga and Region