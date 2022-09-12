Man is struck by lightning while playing video games and survives

Brit was struck by lightning while playing PlayStation

the british Aidan Rowan33, had a rare accident last Monday (5): he was playing video games at his house, sitting on the couch, during a storm, when he was struck by lightning.

Rowan was playing the game Stray on his PlayStation 5 when lightning came through the window and hit him. On his Instagram profile, the unfortunate player said that he felt very strong pain from the burn and says he may have been unconscious for a few seconds.

I heard a very loud sound, like thunder, then I had the feeling that someone had dropped something very heavy on my body. It lasted a few seconds and then I felt a burning sensation in my arm, which became very hot.“, said Rowan.

It’s the last time I play a cute cat game during a storm“, joked the Briton from Abindgon, Oxfordshire, about the accident. Rowan was left with about 60 burn marks on his arm, a ‘star’ mark on his palm, muscle damage and a burn on one of his feet.

He is hospitalized, treating the burns, but is doing well and thanked his followers on his Instagram profile. The chance of being struck by lightning indoors or outdoors in the UK is one in 1.2 million.

