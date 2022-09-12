Mano Menezes rips praise for Alemão after Inter’s victory

This Saturday afternoon (10), Inter faced Cuiabá in a game valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. In a very complicated game, Colorado beat the Mato Grosso team by 1 x 0 and consolidated itself in the G4 of the competition. With that, after the clash, the coach from Rio Grande do Sul gave a press conference and praised Alemão, scorer of the goal that sealed the momentary vice-leadership in the national competition.

According to Mano, something remarkable in the athlete’s characteristics is willpower. However, the player is not limited to the soul factor and has increasingly evolved the technical part.

“German is extremely intelligent. Receives the information we pass to him and manages to do it. He has willpower. Dedication. Every game, he makes the correct movement”, said the coach.

Mano Menezes revealed behind the scenes about Alemão

In addition, the alvirrubro commander revealed a curious background about training. As revealed by Mano, the center forward’s ability to acquire tactical information. That’s because in the training that preceded the confrontation, the shirt 35 followed the coach’s orders and did what was requested in the duel with Cuiabá.

“In yesterday’s training, I showed them that we were often reaching the last third and lacked more adequate movement to give the midfielder an option. On the first move, Alemão made the move we did in training”, added Mano.

Alemão reached his seventh goal in the competition and consolidated himself as the top scorer in Colorado. In addition, the alvirrubro striker was applauded in Beira-Rio and further valued the illuminated moment.